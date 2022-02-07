Good for the gander So according to The Guardian News Corp journalists have had their email accounts hacked in what the company thinks is an espionage operation linked to China. Our first thought was to remember the years of industrial-scale phone hacking by News Corp journalists and the now defunct News of the World. Employees of the News of the World were accused of (and found to have carried out) phone hacking and bribing police in the pursuit of stories.

It was initially thought to be limited to 2005-07, aimed only at celebrities, politicians and royals. But in July 2011 it was revealed that the phones of murdered schoolgirl Milly Dowler, relatives of dead British soldiers, and victims of the 7/7 London bombing had also been hacked.

In July 2013 Channel 4 News revealed the contents of a secret tape in which Murdoch dismissively claims that the investigators had acted over “next to nothing” and excuses his papers’ actions as “part of the culture of Fleet Street”. So it's all part of the game, we guess?