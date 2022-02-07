Scott Morrison (AAP Image/Dean Lewins)

As questions about Prime Minister Scott Morrison's character continue, and rumblings of disunity grow within Coalition ranks, federal Parliament will return tomorrow for the first sitting weeks of 2022. It’s a fortnight which will give the government little room to hide, with leaked texts still high in the news cycle.

Beyond the internal fighting is some crucial policy, with a deeply contentious religious discrimination bill at the top of the legislative agenda. But the bill brings more confusion and disunity -- Liberal moderates are still concerned about protections for LGBTIQ students.

Nobody likes Morrison

Last week the Coalition registered the worst Newspoll performance in years, and Morrison got a ripping at the National Press Club.