As questions about Prime Minister Scott Morrison's character continue, and rumblings of disunity grow within Coalition ranks, federal Parliament will return tomorrow for the first sitting weeks of 2022. It’s a fortnight which will give the government little room to hide, with leaked texts still high in the news cycle.

Beyond the internal fighting is some crucial policy, with a deeply contentious religious discrimination bill at the top of the legislative agenda. But the bill brings more confusion and disunity -- Liberal moderates are still concerned about protections for LGBTIQ students.

Nobody likes Morrison

Last week the Coalition registered the worst Newspoll performance in years, and Morrison got a ripping at the National Press Club.