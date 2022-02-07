Now we know what was occupying Scott Morrison in the latter stages of last week: not addressing the aged care emergency, not responding to the sector's plea for boots on the ground in facilities across the country, but scripting a pantomime to respond to the revelation that Barnaby Joyce, less than a year ago, thought Morrison was "a hypocrite and a liar... over a long time" who "earnestly rearranges the truth to a lie".

Joyce, of course, had just days earlier demanded that the perpetrator of the "psycho" text out themselves, prompting Brittany Higgins to point to Joyce's hypocrisy by releasing his text.

That Joyce is a hypocrite is hardly news. Nor is his stunning -- indeed, colossal -- lack of judgment, particularly his enthusiasm for opening his mouth when good sense suggests he should keep it firmly shut. Even now, some in the press gallery peddle the myth that Joyce is some sort of avatar of authenticity, some plain-speakin' tribune of the inarticulate, whose inability to talk in coherent sentences elevates him to political genius. In fact he loses votes for the Coalition every time he opens his mouth, which he does with alarming frequency.