In steamy Darwin a historical murder trial is getting underway. Police officer Zachary Rolfe stands accused of murdering Warlpiri teen Kumanjayi Walker in the remote community of Yuendumu in 2019. It’s the first time a police officer will be tried for murder for a First Nations death in custody case in the NT since the 1991 Royal Commission into Aboriginal Deaths in Custody.
After years of delays due to the pandemic and an urgent High Court appeal, a jury will finally be empanelled on Monday. Then the silks for the prosecution and defence will each outline what they say happened on that Saturday evening when Rolfe shot the young man three times after attempting to arrest him.
There’ll be a close focus on the composition of the jury, after a jury without an Indigenous member took just three hours last year to acquit a Western Australian police officer who shot dead an Aboriginal woman in Geraldton. We’ll also get a sense of Rolfe’s defence and why the prosecution says he intended to kill.
I’m on the scene at the NT Supreme Court in Darwin and will be bringing you coverage of the trial starting this afternoon. Listen live from around 5.30pm AEST via Crikey‘s Twitter account — here’s the link to the space where we’ll be broadcasting — or catch up on our website later this evening.
On jury selection in the NT. I am a former resident of the NT and have been part of two selection processes and one jury. Defence lawyers routinely challenge anyone who appears to have aboriginal features and anyone wearing any clothing that seems to indicate a person has a connection to an aboriginal organisation. For instance a person, white or otherwise who is wearing a t-shirt with the word “congress” on it will be assumed to be associated with the local Aboriginal health service and challenged. This is so for every aborinal defendant. I could never get a straight answer on why this is so but it appears to be because you can never be sure there are no relationships between 2 aborinals and therefore never know what
non evidence issues may influence the jury member.
On the subject of the pool of aboriginal potential jury members the following are issues.
They need to be on the electoral roll.
They need to be at the address shown on the elecoral roll when the jury notice turns up.
They need to be able to read what it says.
They need to do what it asks and turn up and not bin it. Non aboriginals routinely bin the jury notices in the NT as well so its abit of a problem all round.
If they do turn up they then have to get past the defence lawyers.
It will be interesting to see if they get an aboriginal on the Jury given all of the above.
Let’s not forget: “Is innocent until proven guilty”. That’s the system. Your inference Michael might be read as . . . . .?