Western Australia’s health system is struggling. The state has the lowest number of ICU beds in the country. It’s the only state with non-permanent contract options for doctors, contributing to staff shortages. Elective surgeries were cancelled last year. Patients are being left in the back of ambulances with no free beds in the emergency departments.

The state has yet to see a significant outbreak of COVID-19.

Premier Mark McGowan has scored record highs in popularity polls, winning in a landslide last year largely thanks to his harsh stance on borders. But as a wave of inevitable Omicron cases approach, the state’s already overburdened health system is set to be completely overwhelmed.