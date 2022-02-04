Winter in Beijing -- how pretty, how boring. Last night’s coverage of the Winter Olympics on Seven was not very gripping to me, and viewers agreed: the evening averaged 513,000 nationally, the night 366,000 and the late 215,000.
MAFS, however, soldiered on with 1.01 million viewers, easily towelling the Games coverage on Seven. So Nine’s night, easily.
Network channel share:
