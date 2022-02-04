Full disclosure Last year, the Nine Entertainment board vowed to stop holding Liberal Party fundraisers -- not something we'd expect a news organisation to need to promise, but there we are. So the news that it donated $27,500 to the Libs last year had to be "clarified": it was a hangover from the previous management, and it doesn't plan to do that any more.

So is the following detail on Wednesday's disclosures from Treasurer Josh Frydenberg (originally spotted by Twitter user Belinda Jones) that it paid for his ticket to the men's Australian Open final a similar hangover?

AEC v Twitter It's a sign of the times, we suppose. The Australian Electoral Commission has been getting into scraps with what we can only describe as a Drip Twitter splinter group.