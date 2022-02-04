Much has been made this week of the prime minister’s decision to dump two payments into the bank accounts of aged care workers, rather than support their case for a permanent wage rise of 25% being heard in the Fair Work Commission.
It’s cynical politics, with the first instalment paid immediately and the second at the start of May, just weeks before the last possible date the Morrison government can go to the polls.
To state the obvious, one-off payments are not wage rises. They are gifts or donations that, while nice, don’t change the life chances or choices of their recipients by allowing them to buy a house or a car because they are confident they can pay the mortgage. They do nothing to lift the mostly female workforce of aged care staff from their meagre annual wage of $44,124.08 to anywhere close to the median annual salary for Australian women of $71,760.
This isn’t just sad for these workers, who deserve a lot better. It’s a problem for us all because middle-income earners need to be comfortable — and comfortably in the majority — for Australian democracy to survive.
The link between a thriving middle class and democratic survival has been known for thousands of years. At least since Aristotle, who noticed what happens to a democratic society when the distribution between haves (a few rich elites) and have-nots (the dirt-poor majority) gets lopsided. It becomes unstable.
The elites, fearful the masses will use their votes to take away their wealth, do all in their power to destroy democracy and return to the kleptocratic rule they’ve enjoyed since the dawn of human existence. The poor, enraged by the unconscionable hogging by a minority of most of society’s wealth, want the governance system that allowed it destroyed.
With no loyalty to democracy and a single-minded focus on gaining the upper hand and subjugating their opponent, bitter factional conflict erupts and remains a constant, occasionally breaking out into civil war.
If you’re hearing echoes of recent US history, you’re on the right track. While the source code of the violence of Donald Trump supporters is complex, it includes the rage of those who once enjoyed a secure middle-class existence but don’t any longer and see the same opportunity-free future stretching out before their kids.
In Australia, while political violence of the type seen in Washington DC on January 6, 2021, is not part of the picture, a range of demagogic authoritarian political figures like Pauline Hanson and Clive Palmer stoke the grievances of those whose middle-class aspirations were damaged by globalisation and other macroeconomic decisions in which they had no hand.
This includes young adults without occupations — especially those with a university education and high expectations — who research fellow and columnist William A Galston describes as a “classic source of political instability”.
The answer to this is a large and prosperous middle class. While it’s nice to think that citizens have an intrinsic loyalty to democratic governance, most don’t. Instead democracy is valued for the benefits it delivers. Which means the greater number of citizens for whom democracy delivers the means to a “peaceful, commodious, ever-progressing” life, the greater number who have a stake in its survival and support it.
This is not a Western phenomenon, but a universal one, with data showing that as world citizens enter the middle class, their values become more like those seen in advanced economies. For example, members of the emerging middle class in developing countries assign more importance to democratic institutions and individual liberties than their poorer compatriots. In other words, when incomes rise, democracy becomes more valued in every place in the world.
So, the next time you hear someone bemoan the hollowing-out of the middle class, or the trend in Western democracies of the rich getting richer and the poor getting poorer, remember to care. Not just about the well-being of your fellow citizens, but also about the health of your democracy.
Take that concern to the ballot box, too. Because unlike many of the knotty problems facing advanced democracies, we know how to solve this one. All we need is the will.
Leave a comment
Where is the democracy in this country? The little we had is being chewed away like white ants eating timber.
Whilst the shards remainng are still out there, just look around and see what we once had in this country it is being taken away from us, eroded abd the ones who are doing the taking are the same who are in competition with the mafia as to who can be most corrupt, who can be most insidious.
All you have to do is roll back the yeaes to see how great this country was, how much freedom we had and how much we lived our lives free of the I spy with my street vuew cam, with modern technology watching us!
Fair enough that in some instances it maybe justified but for the average person to be caught up,the average person to be under scrutiny whereas the scrurineers and the Pollies keep huding there dirty dealings without the same rules applied.
Well known in political science, good to see it noted here. The professional middle class are important for producing support for, and practitioners of, law, education, journalism and science. Small businesses tend to have strong stakes in rule of law, lack of corruption and mostly, at least in their area, honest competitive markets.
As the Soviet Union collapsed and they attempted the transition to democracy, the reform movement was built on the educated Soviet middle class along with independent workers’ movements. Subsequent economic collapse totally impoverished both, ironically democracy got blamed for this and the countries descended into kleptocracy. Currently they have a middle class by education but it is economically weak and dependent. The corrupt mobsters ruling them continue on their way, despite occasional outbursts from brave groups of citizens, many of whom risk a bullet for their trouble.
I would humbly suggest that the “median female wage of $71,000 odd ” should read average. The income of $44,000 is a little below the median. All in all a very poor wage for the work.
This govt is not interested in democracy. They believe in the client system. You pay you get legislation that transfers public wealth to you personally. If you cant pay the bribe then pay your tax and get out of the way. Its currently starting to look like a kleptocracy.
The champions of the Reaganomic/Thatcherite hyper-capitalism that began in the 80s, always sell the virtues of their ideology with notions like “freedom”, “reward for effort” and “self-reliance”. These concepts are hard to argue against, without making the opposer sound a bit…suss?….maybe a bit of a traitor?
I mean, who doesn’t like being free? What sort of a person doesn’t want to get rewarded for working hard? – or, more crucially, what sort of creep wants to take the rewards of another’s hard work? And THAT is the real honey trap that gets the punters hooked.
Because the actual end result of hyper-capitalism, applied over decades to a nation, is what we are experiencing now – the loss of freedom, the lessening of options, and an ever-diminishing reward for effort for the average person.
Freedom? Any business with enough of a head start over its competitors uses its leverage to swallow or destroy all competition. The main prize is the elimination of competition and the ultimate control of the market for maximum profit. Bezos and his warehouses of human robots are an exciting glimpse into the future of what happens when hyper capitalism rules the earth.
Reward for effort? The average person is too scared to ask for more, with inflation and interest rates the bogey men used to keep them in perpetual inertia… you have the choice between “cheap apples and stagnant wages” or “a pay rise and food you won’t be able to afford at all”. And while mr and ms. average stand frozen in fear, the ultra-wealthy have no such restrictions, amassing greater and greater fortunes.
And the cherry on top of all this is that the gatekeepers of this ideology are – the suckers getting fleeced!… the aspirationals who still believe that, if they work a third job or forego smashed avo on toast, one day their ship will come in and they will take their rightful place among the 1%.
The erosion of the middle class seems to be the only way to harness enough voters to stop voting against their own interests and realise that the “trickle down” is a humongous con. A better fairer system is needed. As the author states, it is not the ethically superior system that wins, but the one that seems the most beneficial. Hopefully, if the era of hyper-capitalism can be survived, the damage it leaves in its wake will be a great example of what “truly beneficial” needs to look like in the future.