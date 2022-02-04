It's year three of COVID-19 induced disruption and there's continuing uncertainty over what Australia will do next about the high rates of COVID and scores of daily deaths. But maintaining public morale and effective collective action should be major national goals.

However, there's no unified messaging coming from the states and territories, especially as schools reopen -- a key driver of increased anxiety and loss of trust in our "leaders".

This follows the sudden shift in public health and political messages over Christmas and new year. Virtually overnight the federal and NSW governments went from extolling the virtues of collective social action to "personal responsibility", individual choices and "we just can’t pay for everything".