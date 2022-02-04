If a succession of disastrous polls, ministerial resignations and constant evidence from on the ground in Perth wasn't sufficient to show that Scott Morrison knows he's in deep trouble in Western Australia, he confirmed it yesterday.

After all his senior ministers -- Dutton, Joyce, Frydenberg -- had lined up to savage Mark McGowan for keeping Western Australia's borders closed, the prime minister himself was asked on Perth radio to reflect on McGowan's breach of his commitment to start reopening WA's borders in February.

Would the man who cheered on Christian Porter when the then-attorney-general backed Clive Palmer's challenge to McGowan speak up? Would the man who has urged the rest of the country to live with COVID and get on with reopening, despite the gruesome cost of hundreds of deaths, rebuke a premier for wanting to retain his hermit kingdom status?