Jen* knew something was wrong with her. She’d had undiagnosed bowel problems since she was 12, but in 2017 she knew something was different. She was bloated, had pain in her abdomen, and hadn’t had a bowel movement in a few days. She was 29.

“There was something I can't put my finger on -- there was something instinctive about it that just made me think something's not right here,” she told Crikey.

She visited her Melbourne GP of nine years who wasn’t concerned given she had had the symptoms all her life and told her the problems would probably pass. But the pain and bloating persisted. So she went to him again and he then recommended some over-the-counter medications.