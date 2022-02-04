After much bickering and a simmering culture war, the national curriculum draft is set to be revised, with a greater role for the study of Western and Christian civilisation in the history classroom.

According to reports in The Sydney Morning Herald, a new draft to be considered by state education ministers this afternoon will cancel references to the Anzac legend as being “contested” after months of pressure from Alan Tudge, the education minister who is stood down over an alleged abusive relationship.

The latest draft comes after a long and fraught process to “refine and reduce” the content in the national curriculum, which kicked off in mid-2020.