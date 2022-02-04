This week has been the first chance to hear from the most important witnesses in the defamation trial brought by former army soldier Ben Roberts-Smith against three media organisations.

Three years since the claim was first filed in the Federal Court, an SAS soldier known as Person 41 sat in the stand and gave his account of what happened in southern Afghanistan on Easter Sunday 2009.

It’s not hard to see why he was chosen as the first witness. Although we can’t see him -- SAS soldiers cannot be identified -- his evidence has been clear, concise and unemotional. Person 41 has obviously examined in depth his own role and regretted them deeply. He sounds like a good man, someone who has fought bravely for his country, observed the code of silence about what he observed, and now feels ashamed of what he saw.