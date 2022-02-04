A taskforce? A fucking taskforce?

That's the response from Scott Morrison and Health Minister Greg Hunt to the unfolding disaster that's killing hundreds of seniors, has locked down tens of thousands and has left the sector with only enough staff for 75% of the shifts required.

The plea from the sector for the Australian Defence Force to be sent in to help offset the staff shortages that have left many isolated residents without basic services continues to be ignored. At least Defence Minister Peter Dutton signalled this morning that it could happen -- undermining the prime minister's rejection of the idea two weeks ago.