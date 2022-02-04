When Advance Australia first emerged on the scene ahead of the 2019 election, it was something of a joke -- yet another desperate attempt to create a “right-wing GetUp,”. The gag was best summed up by the group’s biggest contribution to that election campaign: Captain GetUp, a man dressed in a weird orange superhero costume, who frolicked around marginal seats making crude gestures at Zali Steggall.

Since then, Advance Australia (which has tried to rebrand as Advance) hasn’t made much of a dent on the political scene. Until this week, when the Australian Electoral Commission’s disclosure data revealed it had received two of the biggest political donations of the 2020-21 financial year.

All up, Advance Australia got $1.3 million worth of funding -- far less than other campaigner groups (GetUp got nearly $12 million), but enough in donations to rival some state party branches. Certainly more cash than One Nation pulled in.