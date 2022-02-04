Much has been made this week of the prime minister’s decision to dump two separate payments each into the bank accounts of aged care workers, rather than committing to supporting their case for a permanent wage rise of 25%, currently on foot at the Fair Work Commission.

It's cynical politics, no doubt about that, with the first instalment paid immediately and the second at the start of May. Just weeks before the last possible date the Morrison government can go to the polls in what is shaping up as a tight federal contest.

To state the obvious, one-off payments are not wage rises. They are gifts or donations that, while nice, don’t change the life chances or choices of their recipients by allowing them to buy a house or a car because they are confident they can pay the mortgage. They do nothing, in other words, to lift the mostly female workforce of aged care staff from their meagre annual wage of $44,124.08 to anywhere close to the median annual salary for Australian women of $71.760 ($8000 less than the equivalent figure for men).