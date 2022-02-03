Married At First Sight has a rat (what’s new?), a cad who wouldn’t give his girl (aka "wife") a straight answer: meet Cody. Why do young women like Selina allow themselves to be so publicly humiliated? Well at least the MAFS producers and Nine are happy.

MAFS managed 1.05 million last night, down 102,000 from the opening 1.15 million on Monday -- still around five-year lows for free-to-air. But the BVOD's are still doing very well at 377,000, up 30% on last year, so the total audience was close to 1.4 million last night. And I bet there is a lot of streaming going on.

Australian Survivor on Ten drew 623,000 -- a bit of a left right out. And the final ep of The Voice Generations on Seven attracted 805,000, which wasn’t bad for a stop-gap.