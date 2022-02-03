Who thinks the PM’s unstable? A Crikey form guide
Which Liberal MP called Scott Morrison a 'psycho' in a text to Gladys Berejiklian? The smart money is on....
The story is not who thinks The Liar From the Shire is a fraud and a psycho. The story that who ever it is is, is dead right.
Probably be much easier to find someone who doesn’t think he is a fraud and a psycho.
My story is, thanks Tom, that is lovely. And genuinely Australian, in a way that the Complete Psycho could not begin to imagine, because he is not really One Of Us. Unlike my dear old dad, who was an SP bookie in the 1950s.
We all do.
I don’t think, I know!
“Stable Gossip” (By ‘Dundeel’ : Out of ‘Unstable Gossip’)? ….. From the Liberal Party? …. Who’d have backed that?
… What price Porterhouse Blue?
I’ll go a boxed quinella on this and pick 1, 3 and 7. Should pay handsomely if Potato Head shifts a gear in the straight and can finish 2nd behind Payne or Ley
No.7? Really though, the language is a bit too refined for Spud. His vernacular is usually straight out of the Queensland Police playbook.