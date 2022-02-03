Scott Morrison has a NSW problem. Less than a year ago, the ''premier state" was being billed as central to the Coalition’s reelection chances, with the government targeting 10 Labor seats it felt confident of winning.

Now, just months out from an election, the NSW division of the Liberal Party is a shambles. Factional shitfights have meant candidates still haven’t been preselected for key marginal seats and senior ministers face preselection challenges.

Yesterday the prime minister slammed the “childish games” being played between warring factions. But even if Morrison gets his way and the preselection issues are finally resolved, the damage might already be done.