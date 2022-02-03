There are four things you can always rely on when it comes to public debate and media coverage of Australia’s annual February 1 political donations data dump.

The first is that News Corporation-controlled outlets will universally downplay or under-report the data, presumably because they don’t want to highlight the influencing by their corporate mates and don’t have an ethical core which focuses on advocating for transparency and best practice governance.

Look no further than the miserable four-paragraph story at the bottom of page 6 in yesterday’s Herald Sun headlined “Pratts’ $1.3m to Libs”. A year’s worth of data and that’s all Australia’s biggest-selling paper can manage!