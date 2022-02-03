Media reports on the prime minister’s appearance at the National Press Club on Tuesday made much of his admitting to mistakes in the pandemic. One senior journalist described Scott Morrison’s performance as "a confronting of the frustrations and anger rife in the community". Another called it "a deliberate act of contrition".

But what does contrition actually look like for this PM?

Let's examine his response to the first question -- from 7.30's Laura Tingle -- and his talent for wriggling his way out of taking responsibility.