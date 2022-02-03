Finally, three years after the case was filed, the Ben Roberts-Smith defamation hearing has heard evidence about an alleged unlawful killing in Afghanistan.

Millions of dollars in legal fees have been expended to reach this point: did the Victoria Cross winner shoot an Afghan prisoner of war and order an Australian soldier to kill another one?

Until now, opinions about Roberts-Smith's character and actions have been sharply divided. On social media sites for former soldiers, he is passionately defended on the grounds that anyone who has not been to Afghanistan and faced an enemy like the Taliban cannot possibly judge the actions of those who have.