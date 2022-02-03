"The sector is performing and has performed exceptionally well in the work that it's doing." Richard Colbeck, Minister for Senior Australians and Aged Care Services, February 2, 2022

The COVID death toll in aged care is now heading toward 600 for the year to date. Over 60,000 aged care residents have yet to have a booster shot as infections rise beyond 30,000 across the sector. The joint plea by providers and unions for the ADF to be deployed to alleviate critical staff shortages has been rejected by Scott Morrison.

And a new situation report from the sector warns that we're not clear on what's happening in a critical area of aged care, home care.