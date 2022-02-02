MORRISON ON THE DEFENSIVE AT NATIONAL PRESS CLUB ADDRESS

Prime Minister Scott Morrison addressed the National Press Club yesterday, in a speech designed as a precursor to the upcoming federal election campaign. The AFR reports that Morrison’s speech signalled his intention to “make it all about the economy”, setting a lofty goal of bringing unemployment below 4%. Morrison was hoping to reset the path to his election campaign amid dismal polling that suggests the Coalition will lose the election and Morrison’s popularity is waning. But as Crikey reported yesterday, despite his attempts to set a campaign tone, Morrison was immediately on the defensive after he was hit with a series of disparaging questions from press gallery journalists.

First up, press club president Laura Tingle gave Morrison a chance to say sorry for his various bungles, including his Hawaiian holiday during the bushfires, the vaccine rollout bungle, and lack of supply of rapid antigen tests. It’s well established that Morrison struggles with caveat-free apologies, and he delivered along those lines here. As The Daily Telegraph ($) reports, Morrison did concede that hasn’t gotten “everything right”. On the pandemic, he lamented that he didn’t put “[the rollout] under military operation from the outset”, the ABC reports. The other large bungle came in the form of a classic gotcha question around the cost of basic items including bread and petrol. Morrison didn’t have an answer. With the cost of living at the forefront of Australians’ minds, and a large part of the Coalition’s platform, the AFR reports that the bungling of the question mostly stands out as a failure by Morrison and his team to sufficiently prepare on key issues.

BEREJIKLIAN HAS “NO RECOLLECTION” OF LEAKED TEXT MESSAGES

There was more bad news for Scott Morrison coming out of his press club address. Another question referenced a leaked text exchange between former NSW premier Gladys Berejiklian where it’s suggested she called Morrison a “horrible, horrible person”. The unidentified Liberal minister on the other end of the exchange is said to have called Morrison a “complete psycho’, as The Daily Telegraph ($) reports. The focus on this exchange continued beyond the address with The Age reporting Berejiklian’s response statement where she claimed she had “no recollection of such messages” but stopped short of denying she had sent them. She further suggested Morrison had her “very strong support”.

As the SMH reports, this latest stoush comes amid already high tensions between the NSW and Federal Liberal branches, after NSW Treasurer Matt Kean criticised the Morrison government for failing to contribute to their small business assistance program. And rumours of Berejiklian’s dislike of Morrison are widespread and long reported. All of this bickering right before the upcoming state byelections paints a picture of a not-so-happy family.

“DISTURBING” CULTURE AT RIO TINTO

Mining giant Rio Tinto have released the shocking details of a company-wide cultural review, which found sexism, bullying, and racism run rampant within the business, as SMH reports. The independent report commissioned by Rio Tinto saw former sex discrimination commissioner Elizabeth Broderick survey 10,000 of the company’s 45,000 employees. Bloomberg reports that the survey found more than a quarter of women had experienced sexual harassment and almost half of the workforce had been bullied. Twenty one women reported actual or attempted sexual assault.

The ABC reports that the review was commissioned on the back of the parliamentary inquiry in WA which found two dozen mine site sexual assaults were investigated by police in a two year period. The review also found racism is systemic within the organisation, with Indigenous employees describing the deeply ingrained racism that sees Aboriginal staff denigrated, criticised, and rarely promoted to position of leadership, as the AFR reports. This revelation comes in the wake of the 2020 destruction of Juukan Gorge, which saw Rio Tinto destroy the 46,000 year old sacred Indigenous site.

In a statement which apologised to staff, Rio Tinto CEO Jakob Stausholm said the findings were “deeply disturbing” and said he felt “shame and enormous regret to have learned the extent to which bullying, sexual harassment and racism are happening at Rio Tinto”, the ABC reports. The BBC reports that Rio Tinto has accepted the report’s 26 recommendations, and would attempt to implement cultural change that would allow for staff to “call out unacceptable behaviours”.

ON A LIGHTER NOTE

Crows — especially a murder of crows — are often associated with images of impending doom and death — but today the birds get their redemption arc. As The Guardian reports, the Swedish town of Södertälje has deployed a team of crows to pick up cigarette butts in public spaces. For each butt they deliver to a custom-made depository, the crows receive a small piece of food.

But don’t be alarmed — it’s all very ethical. Christian Günther-Hanssen, the mastermind behind the program, assures us that “they are wild birds taking part on a voluntary basis”. New Caledonian crows are the species considered most up to the task, with research showing they have the same reasoning skills as a human 7-year-old.

Here’s hoping your day is as productive and fulfilling as the crows of Södertälje

SAY WHAT?

I’m not going to pretend to you that I go out each day and I buy a loaf of bread and I buy a litre of milk. I’m not going to pretend to you that I do that. Scott Morrison

Scott Morrison’s pre-election campaign address to the National Press Club was full of zingers, making it hard to pick just one for today’s Say What? But when answering the admittedly cheesy question about the price of a loaf of bread and a litre of petrol, the prime minister was left looking unprepared and badly briefed.

THE COMMENTARIAT

Election’s not over yet, but Morrison may need another miracle — Chris Uhlmann (The Age): “If Labor can make this election a referendum on the pandemic and pin the federal government as the sole source of all misery, then all Albanese needs to be is benign. And, given the Coalition’s entire 2019 campaign was built on Scott Morrison, the loss of trust in him is a body blow.

“For the Coalition to win this race it must salvage what credit it can from the handling of the pandemic and get voters to focus on the future. It must frame Albanese as a threat to recovery. It must hope that the conservatives traditional equity — economic management — still holds in the shadow of a trillion dollars of debt and deficits that stretch over the horizon. And it will want, but may not get, a fight on national security.” When aged care workers earn just $22 an hour, a one-off payment won’t fix the wage problem — Hal Swerissen and Stephen Duckett (The Conversation): “The need to improve pay and conditions, training and career paths for aged care workers has been recognised for years. A workforce strategy was prepared in 2018 and a work value case for aged care workers was lodged with the Fair Work Commission in 2020. The Royal Commission into Aged Care Quality and Safety reinforced the importance of addressing these issues. “But in practice, little has been done. Pay rates have not been increased. Personal care workers are not required to have formal aged care qualifications or to be registered. Career paths have not been reformed. And employment standards to prevent casualisation and job insecurity have not been introduced.”

Eora Nation (also known as Sydney)

Reserve Bank of Australia governor Philip Lowe will deliver an address to the National Press Club at a special edition in Sydney.

Australia