Former Australian of the Year Grace Tame has spoken out about the now famous side-eye she gave Prime Minister Scott Morrison at a staged photo-op in Canberra last week.

Taking to Twitter, Tame, a fierce advocate for survivors of sexual assault, succinctly took apart what she called “the consequences of civility for the sake of civility” in just two tweets:

The survival of abuse culture is dependent on submissive smiles and self-defeating surrenders. It is dependent on hypocrisy. My past is only relevant to the extent that I have seen — in fact I have worn — the consequences of civility for the sake of civility.

What I did wasn’t an act of martyrdom in the gender culture war. It’s true that many women are sick of being told to smile, often by men, for the benefit of men. But it’s not just women who are conditioned to smile and conform to the visibly rotting status-quo. It’s all of us. Get Crikey FREE to your inbox every weekday morning with the Crikey Worm. Email Sign up By subscribing you are agreeing to our terms and conditions

What I did wasn’t an act of martyrdom in the gender culture war. It’s true that many women are sick of being told to smile, often by men, for the benefit of men. But it’s not just women who are conditioned to smile and conform to the visibly rotting status-quo. It’s all of us. — Grace Tame (@TamePunk) February 1, 2022

Tame received a lot of criticism for her frosty interaction with Morrison, most notably from political journalist and commentator Peter van Onselen (who has since conceded that he “probably” didn’t need to have written the column where he called Tame’s actions “ungracious, rude, and childish”), and AFR columnist Pru Goward, who described her as an “angry young woman”.

Tame’s words this morning were very well received on Twitter, with many praising her authenticity, eloquence and courage — the same traits that saw her named Person of the Year 2021 by Crikey readers.