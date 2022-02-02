In the budget announced in May 2004, then treasurer Peter Costello urged couples to help remedy the problem of an ageing population by having three children. "One for mum, one for dad, and one for the country" was the catchcry, one that came with the promise of cold, hard cash.

My second daughter was a recipient. We found out she was part of our future the same night Costello changed the income-dependent 2002 tax break to the far more generous cash baby bonus.

As with many families, our bonus was misspent.: shoes I can’t remember; a flat-screen television that made Gerry Harvey’s pockets heavier; perhaps a nice dinner or two.