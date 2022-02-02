The defamation action brought by former soldier Ben Roberts-Smith against three media outlets is starting to look like the probate case in Bleak House. In Charles Dickens’ novel, the case went on for so long that legal costs devoured the estate in question, rendering any verdict redundant.

The Roberts-Smith hearing returned to the Federal Court in Sydney this morning in front of Judge Anthony Besanko. Roberts-Smith filed proceedings way back in January 2019 and the court hearing commenced on June 7 last year. Thanks to COVID, the allied withdrawal from Afghanistan, and state border closures, only a handful of witnesses have given evidence in just a month of hearings.

The Victoria Cross winner has sued The Sydney Morning Herald, The Age and The Canberra Times over a series of reports which he says depicted him as a war criminal and a murderer. There is also a separate action over a story which said that he hit his then-mistress in the face. He denies all the allegations, and the newspapers are relying on the defence of truth.