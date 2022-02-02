While the level of political donations fluctuates from year to year depending on election cycles, the same big industries tend to dominate regardless.

Yesterday's donations data from the Australian Electoral Commission shows the big four consulting firms, for example, gave more than $650,000 in contributions to political parties, state and federal, across the country.

PwC maintained its usual high level of contributions, giving parties on both sides $246,000; KPMG gave $241,000 -- though wisely did not give money to either side in New South Wales, where the firm has been embroiled in, and discredited by, its involvement in the scandal over the rail entity TAHE. But Ernst & Young and Deloitte both pulled back on donations -- EY gave just $76,000; Deloitte $96,000.