The global COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated the rise -- or resurrection -- of authoritarian regimes across Asia, making the region a more dangerous and difficult place.

What makes the situation even more complex is working out where the actual power rests. Most authoritarian regimes have a figurehead leader, but often the distribution of authority within the ruling group -- be it in a one-party state, military junta or dominant political party -- can be hard to determine.

Even in functioning democracies, many leaders have embraced autocratic traits.