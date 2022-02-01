Keeping AAT it What's the go with departing Administrative Appeals Tribunal president Justice David Thomas? Today the Oz reported that he was quietly standing down and plummeting all the way to the Federal Court after it was "revealed" his brother Geoffrey had made a $100,000 donation to the Liberal Party the day before Thomas was announced as AAT president.

Except ... that donation has been on the public record since 2018. Apart from the years of delay in this attack of transparency, we can't help but notice a touch of inconsistency in how the whole "conflict of interest" thing is being applied. If we are to decide that Thomas is unable to resist the influence of his brother, what are we to make of the near decade of former Liberal Party politicians, staffers, donors, candidates and other assorted LNP associates who have been appointed to the AAT, as Crikey assiduously catalogued in 2019, and has returned to since?

Tio has rocked for a long, long time We've seen a surprising lack of attention for this one in Australia: former Liberal Party powerbroker Tio Faulkner has ended up in a remand cell in New Zealand.