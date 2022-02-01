A year on from the military coup in Myanmar and one of the most striking things is just how little the world has even tried to do -- let alone done -- to stop the carnage and repression inflicted by the military that has sent the country spiralling into the worst civil war for 50 years.

On that and every other metric -- economic, humanitarian and moral -- the coup has been a colossal failure. The generals have not regained control of the nation from their democratically elected partner, the National League for Democracy (NLD). Nor has the West dealt with their overthrow of the NLD.

There have been some sanctions on military leaders by the United States and the European Union, but summing up the ineffectualness of these and other responses, United Nations human rights chief Michelle Bachelet said at the weekend: “It is time for an urgent, renewed effort to restore human rights and democracy in Myanmar and ensure that perpetrators of systemic human rights violations and abuses are held to account.”