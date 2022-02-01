Australia's major political parties had another lean, pandemic-affected year in political donations in 2020-21, but taxpayers came to the rescue with big returns from public funding in Queensland and Western Australia, where elections were held during the financial year.

The financial and donation returns for the political parties for 2020-21 -- insert usual derision that we are forced to wait up to 18 months to find out about this stuff -- released this morning by the Australian Electoral Commission show that total donations for all parties across Australia fell from $18.5 million in 2019-20 to $17.9 million, reflecting the ongoing impact of the pandemic on business conditions.

However, all parties reported $176 million in revenue during the year, compared with $168 million in 2019-20.