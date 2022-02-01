The Nationals got a $55,000 donation from Philip Morris in November 2020, the only Australian political party still taking money from big tobacco.

Labor stopped taking tobacco industry donations in 2004, and Tony Abbott said the Liberals wouldn't take them any more ahead of the 2013 election.

That’s left the Nats, and occasionally the Liberal Democrats, to get the bulk of donations from the dart lobby. Since 2013, Philip Morris has given $215,942 to various National Party branches.