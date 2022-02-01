The fossil fuel industry funnelled plenty of funds into both sides of politics over the last financial year, with the AEC's release of donor information demonstrating its continued closeness to public policy makers. Here's a breakdown of the biggest spenders.

Woodside

Woodside has taken out the top gong for political donations from the fossil fuel sector. The biggest recipient was the Labor Party’s WA branch, cashing in $87,460 from the oil and gas giant. The remaining money includes $55,000 to the federal branches of the Liberal and Labor parties, and a few smaller donations to the WA Liberal Party and the Nationals.

Woodside usually leads the pack when it comes to political donations. Over the past two decades, it has funnelled about $2 million into the hands of political parties.