Treasurer Josh Frydenberg and his Coalition predecessors have been telling Australian voters that the Coalition parties stand for lower taxes and that the tax take is always higher under Labor.
This is not true. It has not been true since 1975.
Taxation as a percentage of gross domestic product (GDP) has been higher under Coalition governments since the Fraser years. It reached an all-time high during John Howard’s tenure.
