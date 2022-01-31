The numbers are not good for Scott Morrison. The first Newspoll of 2022 has Labor ahead of the Coalition 56-44 on a two-party-preferred basis, the worst result for the government since the aftermath of the 2018 leadership spill.

Labor’s primary vote is up three points to 41% and the government's fell two points to 34%, a sign that a summer of high case numbers, widespread shortages of rapid antigen tests and empty supermarket shelves has left voters livid.

And while Morrison has until May to claw his way back, holds the advantage of pandemic incumbency, and proved in 2019 that bad polls can be quickly forgotten, his government is running out of opportunities to turn the tide.