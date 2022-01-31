And the winner is... tennis, followed by the Nine Network which is after, of course, Ash Barty and Rafael Nadal.

The audience for Barty’s final win on Saturday over Danielle Collins was 3.57 million, a record for women’s tennis. Including the 241,000 who watched it on BVOD via 9Now, the total was 3.91 million.

The presentation did better -- more than 3.86 million were watching, and probably closer to 4 million once the BVOD audience (not issued by Nine) is accounted for. The men's doubles finals attracted an audience of 2.29 million, while Sunday night’s men’s final epic averaged 2.15 million -- astonishingly, 1.42 million people stayed for the presentation well after 1.20am.