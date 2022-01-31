The latest Newspoll would suggest the Coalition is in dire straits, with Labor leading 56-44 on a two-party preferred vote.

Those numbers make another victory for the Coalition seem unlikely, especially this close to an election. But there’s a general distrust in polling since Donald Trump and Brexit proved them wrong and, closer to home, the 2019 election result.

So just how bad is this pre-election poll compared with others? Could the Morrison government go on to win anyway?