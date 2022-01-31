“What the heck am I going to have for dinner?" is what I found myself wondering three days ago as I wandered the aisles of my local Woolworths, surrounded by pristine, unobstructed views of the shelves.

Much of what I wanted was out of stock so I got to have quite a good look at the back wall of the meat fridge -- especially where the chicken would usually be.

Even KFC was running low (it cleverly turned it into a PR coup, with stories in all the popular press). It turns out Australians eat a lot of chicken. A crazy amount, in fact.