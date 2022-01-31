In the space of a month, Judo Bank CEO Joseph Healy went from “never seen it so good” to “concerned at the outlook”. The latter is now the prevailing wisdom on the economy for business.

The commentary was in headlines attached to interviews in December and then January, but away from the news pages the reality is that business is struggling. And it’s a lot more than just Omicron, Healy says. It's labour shortages and rising costs.

That sentiment has changed is reflected in the recent NAB monthly business survey which said confidence has slumped and conditions are worse. This is not the message Prime Minister Scott Morrison wants broadcast, but the Reserve Bank of Australia meeting tomorrow is widely tipped to be taking the first step to raising rates by winding back quantitative easing measures.