Doing Politics: Writing on Public Life. Judith Brett. Text.
The particular difficulties of assessing the place of the work of Judy Brett in the landscape of Australian political commentary came home to me when I read this sentence in her reflection on writing about our historically central prime minister:
I now see that my PhD about [Viennese poet Hugo Von Hoffmansthal] was a rehearsal for my work on Menzies.
Join the conversation
The Crikey comment section is members-only content. Please login or sign up for a FREE trial to engage in the commentary.