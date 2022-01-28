Memo to media and social media warriors: at 9am on Tuesday, February 1, the Australian Electoral Commission will simultaneously do its annual dump of political donations data for the federal government, and the eight states and territories.

There will be hundreds of interesting morsels in the data so take the time and devote some resources to give it the attention that it deserves.

Editors and political reporters should be particularly aware of governments or oppositions which attempt to create news diversions on the day. This campaign finance story should be leading radio bulletins from 10am, the television bulletins in the evening, and the front pages of the newspapers the following day.