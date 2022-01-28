This is part three of a series. Read part one here and part two here.

Australia has an addiction to fast fashion. Every year, Australians acquire on average 27 kilos of new clothing per person, chucking out 23 kilos each year. 800,000 tonnes of clothing and textiles are discarded by Australians each year, 90% of which ends up in landfill.

It’s such an issue that in June Environment Minister Sussan Ley added clothing textile waste to the National Priority Waste List alongside electronics, plastic oil containers and child car seats. A $1 million grant has been given to the Australian Fashion Council (AFC) to help address fast-fashion waste.