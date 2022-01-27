This is part two of a series. Read part one here.

The biggest contributor to Australia’s waste crisis isn’t households or fashion -- it’s construction. Early in the pandemic, to boost the economy, federal and state governments introduced stimulus packages and programs to get Australians building.

In June 2020 HomeBuilder was announced, one of the biggest stimulus injections the housing industry had ever seen. Anyone wanting to build a home or substantially renovate one had access to a $25,000 grant. More than 137,000 Australians signed up at a cost of $41.6 billion.