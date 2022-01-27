The next few weeks mark the beginning of the third year since COVID shifted from being a term we needed to google to being a word that's part of virtually every conversation.

The emergency phase moved to the reactive phase (i.e. developing a vaccine) to the blame phase. And now, as every chief health officer explains, we’re in the coping phase.

COVID is still primarily a health crisis and the medical warnings make it clear it's a long time until we'll be seeing it in the rear-view mirror. But what we are seeing is a daily disruption that extends well beyond illness to our mental and financial well-being.