This week we've looked at several ways Scott Morrison could address the biggest weaknesses in his public perception and that of his government ahead of the election.

Of course, we don't actually expect Morrison to abandon his News Corp bubble, embrace integrity or seriously attempt to lift the level of competence of his government -- although we've tried to suggest there may actually be real political advantages in doing so.

But there are some other tactics that might also work for Morrison. Some of them have positives and some have negatives, but for the sake of completeness they should be on the agenda in a meeting somewhere in the PMO.