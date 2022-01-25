Scott Morrison has lost his WeChat account. The prime minister’s account on the popular Chinese social media platform was taken over last year and quietly rebranded as “Australian-Chinese New Life”. Efforts by the government to reclaim it have failed.

For Liberal Senator James Paterson, chair of the Joint Parliamentary Committee on Intelligence and Security and a China hawk, the account takeover is a sign of foreign interference. Government MPs are pledging to boycott the platform ahead of the next election.

For Huang Aipeng, chief executive of Fuzhou 985 Information Technology, which now controls the account, the whole thing was a simple commercial transaction.