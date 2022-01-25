In "everything is connected" news, in her Australian Open quarter-final airing tonight on Nine, Ash Barty is playing Jessica Pegula, whose billionaire dad owns the Buffalo Bills, the gridiron team that lost its National Football League final to the Kansas City Chiefs in the dying moments of the game on Sunday night -- a game that averaged 556,000 viewers on Foxtel but didn't crack the top 100 on free-to-air TV.

In other Open news, Rafa Nadal plays Denis Shapovalov, and doubles twins Kyrgios and Kokkinakis play their quarter final in the men’s doubles.

The first session of the tennis averaged 914,000, the second 756,000. Tonight looks like Nine's night due to the tennis.