Meme death Opposition spokesman for climate change and energy Chris Bowen has taken aim at Treasurer Josh Frydenberg's apparent push for the "youth vote" -- the pitch, incidentally, is tax cuts, which is... kind of their pitch to everyone?

"Who’s going to tell him that young people want action on climate, integrity in government?" Bowen asks, attached to a picture of Frydenberg photoshopped into the "How do you do, fellow kids?" meme.

Unfortunately for Bowen, at this point, the use of the "How do you do, fellow kids?" meme is itself an extremely "How do you do, fellow kids" move.