With the announcement on Monday that the Greens are proposing a truth and justice commission on Indigenous/non-Indigenous relations in Australia, the writing of the great post-election shopping list has begun.

The Greens appear to be proposing this as a non-negotiable condition of supporting a minority Labor government. There's going to be a lot more on the way -- from them and the independents with even a chance of getting in.

Non-negotiable is nonsensical, of course; if Labor is within coo-ee of government after the election, the horse-trading will be monumental and leave everyone feeling burnt and disappointed, even if it's only for confidence and supply support.